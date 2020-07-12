Orlo L. Wilmeth
Des Moines - Orlo L. Wilmeth passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Veteran's Association Hospice Care Unit in Des Moines, IA after a short hospitalization. A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Rd., Des Moines. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Winterset Cemetery, Winterset, IA. Guests are limited and are requested to wear masks. Social distancing will be observed. The service will be live-streamed, recorded and available to view for those unable to attend in person. Details can be found on Orlo's obituary page at www.IlesFuneralHomes.com
.
Orlo Leroy Wilmeth was born on August 8, 1921 to Edith and Archie Wilmeth in Diagonal, IA. He attended a one-room rural school and graduated from Creston High School. Following graduation, he traveled to Seattle and worked for Boeing making airplanes. At age 22 he enlisted in the Navy and served from Mar. 8, 1943 until April 1, 1946 in the U.S. Naval Air Corps. Flying Corsairs from the deck of the Intrepid with his fellow squadron members was a highlight in his life. He considered his time flying in the Pacific theater during World War II as his college education.
On September 22, 1946 at the Methodist Church in Orient, IA, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Imogene Thomas. They moved to Des Moines 1948. Orlo loved his forty-year career with Allstate Insurance but enjoyed retirement in 1989 even more. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 70 years. Orlo was a 50 year Mason and remained an active member of Acanthus Lodge No. 632. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Za Ga Zig Shrine and High Twelve Club. His special talents included finding great speakers for any organization to which he belonged. Famous for his excellent bridge, cribbage, bowling prowess and his marginal golf games.
He loved to travel and enjoyed trips around the country and to Europe. There was nothing more exciting than a great baseball game, and he followed the I-Cubs along with the Milwaukee Brewers after his son and family changed his "Cub" loyalties. Favorite activities included dancing to the music of the big bands and singing with the Scottish Rite Side by Side Singers. Never shy, he would often break into a song with a hearty, strong voice and big smile or ask a lady to dance.
Orlo was preceded in death by his loving wife, Imy (2013.) He is survived by sons, William (Mary) and Thomas (Ellie); granddaughter, Cindy; and grandson, Dylan. Grandpa Orlo played an important role in their young lives. He is survived also by a loving extended family who enjoyed his company. Special thanks to Sue Speridon who cared for Orlo and Imogene for over 28 years. They loved her like a daughter.
In living at Scottish Rite Park for over 12 years, he developed a special bond with many of the staff and residents. He was known for his radiant smile, twinkle in his eye, and a positive zest for life. Mr. "Personality" took time to welcome newcomers, play cards, shoot pool, and make everyone feel special. He will be missed by his friends there.
Memorials can be made to Grace United Methodist Church or to Scottish Rite Park.