Orval Morris Ostrem
Des Moines, Iowa - Orval Morris Ostrem, 94, passed away at Edencrest of Beaverdale on June 12, 2020, surrounded by family.
Orval was born May 26, 1926 in Des Moines to Torger and Ingeborg Ostrem. He served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII, during which time he was stationed in the South Pacific Theatre-Okinawa. Orval was united in marriage to Margaret Ann "Peg" Mason on June 19, 1948. They had two sons, Tom and Bill. He was a member of the US Army Reserves for 23 years. Orval worked at Meredith Publishing and the Des Moines Register and Tribune during his life. He retired in 1986 and moved to "the farm" in St. Charles. Orval and Peg moved back to the Des Moines area many years later, but spent their winters in Arizona.
Orval is survived by his sons, Tom (Deb) Ostrem and Bill Ostrem; grandchildren, Sarah (Jason), Kelly, Chrissy (Anand), Jenny and Matt; great-grandchildren, Nic and Britten; brother, David Ostrem; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Peg Ostrem and his siblings, Inez Spragg and Evelyn Curtis.
Orval did not die from COVID 19, but with respect for the health of our friends that would normally be at our side for comfort, we will have a private viewing and funeral service at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street on June 16, 2020. Orval will be laid to rest with military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.