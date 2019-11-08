Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Orvilla Meyer
1918 - 2019
Orvilla Meyer Obituary
Ankeny - Orvilla Meyer, 100, passed away November 7, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 also at the funeral home.

Orvilla was born in NW Iowa on December 16, 1918 to Ole & Anna Marie Hanson. They moved to Mason City in 1926 and attended and graduated from Mason City High School in 1937. She married Robert (Bob) Meyer July 26, 1942 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. They lived in Jacksonville, Florida for 2 years before returning to Mason City. In 1951 they moved to Des Moines, and later moved to Ankeny in 1962.

She is survived by 3 children; 2 sons; Denny of Ankeny, Greg (Angie) of Cedar Rapids, and 1 daughter Kimberly (Kevin) of Grimes; 6 grandsons, 4 granddaughters; 5 great-grandson, 6 great-granddaughters; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Garry, and son-in-law Robert.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
