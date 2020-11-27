1/1
Orville D. Cox
1923 - 2020
Orville D. Cox

Des Moines - Orville D. Cox 97, went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020.

Orville was born February 3, 1923 in Des Moines to Dee and Violet (Boatwright) Cox. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII where he flew 51 missions over Europe. Orville was a sought after Tool & Die Maker working for and managing several companies. He was a lifelong member of Grace Baptist Church. Orville enjoyed attending grandkids events, the Chicago Cubs, spending winters in Texas, listening to Blue Grass music and soaking up the sunshine.

Orville is survived by his sons, Daniel (Linda) Cox and Mark (Diane) Cox; seven grandchildren and15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth "Della" Cox; son, David Cox; sister, Ruth Cox and grandson James.

Private services will be held. Orville will be laid to rest with military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
