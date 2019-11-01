Services
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Douglas Avenue Presbyterian Church
4601 Douglas Ave.
Des Moines, IA
Orville H. Rogers


1926 - 2019
Orville H. Rogers Obituary
Orville H. Rogers of Grimes, formerly of Des Moines, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. He was 93 years old. A service will be held in celebration of his life at Douglas Avenue Presbyterian Church, 4601 Douglas Ave., Des Moines, on Monday, November 4 at 1:00 p.m. with reception, then burial following.

Orville was born on September 16, 1926 to Minnie and Ralph Rogers in Estherville, Iowa. He was the youngest of five siblings. He graduated from Estherville High School, then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He spent his entire career with NW Bell Telephone Company.

On August 10, 1947, Orville married his sweetheart, Ivadene Schuck, whom he met when they were both young employees of NW Bell Telephone Company. They deeply loved each other and their family. He was passionate about fishing and hunting, his faith in God, and being a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

If the measure of a life well-lived is being loved by a host of family and friends, Orville lived a blessed life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Ivadene; their children Randy Rogers, Diane Baker and Lori (Scott) Belknap; grandchildren Chase (Katy) Rogers, Cody (Jenna) Rogers, Amy (Dwight) Porter, Rich (Ashlee) Rogers, Brandon Courtney, Megan Rogers, Amanda (Derek) Nelson, Bethany Cochran, Brett (Lindsy) Baker, Stacey (Eric) Edmundson, Leah (Michael) Carter, and Anna Belknap. Additionally, he has 18 great-grandchildren. Orville was welcomed into heaven by his parents and four siblings, his daughter-in-law Linda Rogers, and his oldest son Craig Rogers.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
