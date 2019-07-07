|
Orville Oberender
Ankeny - Orville Eugene Oberender, 88, of Ankeny joined his wife of 66 years in Heaven on June 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held 1:00p.m., Sunday July 14, 2019 at Candle Lit Way Wedding Chapel (507 Hatton Ave Dallas Center) with a luncheon to follow.
Orville was born June 29, 1931 in Jewell, Iowa to Harold and Anna Oberender. Orville married the love of his life, Beverly Ann, March 18, 1949. Together they raised a family in Ankeny, Iowa. Orville retired from John Deere in 1987 after 32 years of service but remained an avid collector of toy John Deere tractors for life.
When Orville and Beverly were not busy traveling around the country or spending the winter in Apache Junction, Arizona, the two could usually be found bowling or spending time with family. Orville particularly enjoyed photography, fishing and rock collecting. Because of his love of the outdoors, Orville served as an assistant Scoutmaster while the kids were growing up; leading many camping and canoe trips. He was also a very talented craftsman and mechanic - his lifelong passions. Orville started each morning with a banana and the Des Moines Register and ended each night with a bowl of ice cream and the nightly news.
Orville is survived by six children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019