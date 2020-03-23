|
Oscar Charles Holcomb
Des Moines -
Oscar C. Holcomb 92 passed away on March 22, 2020, at the Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill. Graveside services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Gosport Cemetery south of Knoxville.
Oscar was born in Des Moines, to Oscar A. Holcomb and May (Church) Holcomb he graduated from East High School, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. On April 8, 1955, he married Norma King. Oscar worked for over 39 years as a driver for Super Valu food stores.
He is survived by his wife Norma, daughter Karla (Kevin) Jenkins, Kevin (Carmen) Holcomb, one sister Darlene Quick, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Elva Langdon, and Nadine Norem, two brothers Dean, and Clyde. Memorial contributions may be given to Mt. Olive Lutheran School or Hope Lutheran Church in Des Moines.www.ilescares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020