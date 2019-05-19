Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Meyer


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Oscar Meyer Obituary
Oscar Meyer

Des Moines - Oscar "Curley" L. Meyer, 91, passed away May 15, 2019 at Ramsey Village.

Curley was born August 19, 1927 in Lakeview, Iowa to Lawrence and Martha Meyer. He proudly served in the United States Army. Curley owned and operated Curley's Furniture Store.

Curley is survived by his children, Robert Meyer, Sonia Nash and Mike (Pamela) Meyer; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia; brother, Greg and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wive's, Eva "Scotty" Meyer, Barbara Meyer and Charlene Meyer.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, and visitation will be from 1:00 -2:00 p.m., prior to services. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the in loving memory of Curley.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now