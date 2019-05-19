|
|
Oscar Meyer
Des Moines - Oscar "Curley" L. Meyer, 91, passed away May 15, 2019 at Ramsey Village.
Curley was born August 19, 1927 in Lakeview, Iowa to Lawrence and Martha Meyer. He proudly served in the United States Army. Curley owned and operated Curley's Furniture Store.
Curley is survived by his children, Robert Meyer, Sonia Nash and Mike (Pamela) Meyer; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia; brother, Greg and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wive's, Eva "Scotty" Meyer, Barbara Meyer and Charlene Meyer.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, and visitation will be from 1:00 -2:00 p.m., prior to services. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the in loving memory of Curley.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019