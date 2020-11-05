Oscar P. "Swede" Ostrom Jr.
Lake City, MN - Oscar P. "Swede" Ostrom Jr., 93, passed away on October 30, 2020 from complications of the Covid virus. He was a resident of the Elysian Bluffs senior housing facility, in Lake City.
Son of Oscar P. Ostrom Sr. and Hilda H. Ostrom, Oscar grew up overlooking the Mississippi River, in Reads Landing, Mn. In high school, in Wabasha, Mn, Oscar was a standout athlete, lettering in basketball, football, track, music and baseball. After high school, he was drafted and served his country from Ft. Benning, Ga, with the 82nd Airborne Paratroopers, where he was quickly promoted to Jump Master-Instructor. Following his military service, Swede attended Hamline University in St. Paul, MN, on the G.I. Bill, while playing basketball for the Hamline Pipers.
Post college, he married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Riester, from Wabasha. They were married for 40 years. Oscar and JoAnn lived in St. Paul initially, and later, after the birth of their daughter Sharon, began a 52 year career in the insurance business, as an agent, sales trainer, and agency owner. Moving to Des Moines, Iowa in 1966, Swede built deep and long-lasting relationships with clients and co-workers alike.
Along with family, playing the piano and golf were his life passions. He was fortunate to have been very good at both, well into his 80's. JoAnn passed away in 1992. Oscar later married Charlotte Creamer of Minneapolis. They resided in Des Moines until 2001, when they returned to Wabasha, MN. Oscar delighted in giving tours of his boyhood school, which subsequently became a historical museum. Char and Swede enjoyed the beautiful Minnesota river bluffs in the summer and the warmth of Arizona in the winter for many years, until his declining health prohibited further travel. Oscar instilled in his family the values of honesty, integrity, humor and compassion. Blessed with 49 years of sobriety, he never failed to reach out to struggling souls in need of help. He lived every day, one day at a time, until his last.
He leaves his wife of 27 years, Charlotte, her sons, Rob (Joanne) Thompson, and their sons Jack and Andrew (2007-2011) and Char's son, Jim Thompson. Also remembering Swede is his daughter Sharon (Mike) Hatten, and their sons Benjamin Hatten (Kate) with baby Lucy, and Cooper Hatten (Kalli) with sons Myles and Bodhi. Also, Oscar's brother Myles Ostrom and his wife Darcy Maixner with daughter Kelli Caffey (Curt).
Due to Covid restraints, a private burial was held in Wabasha, MN. A celebration of life at a later date is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Oscar Ostrom Jr., to the Wabasha County Historical Society Museum, 869-899 3rd St., Reads Landing, MN 55986, are appreciated.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Complete version of obituary at www.abbottfh.com