1/1
Otto "Frank" Bastian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otto "Frank" Bastian

Des Moines - Otto "Frank" Bastian, 79, passed away at home on September 24, 2020. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 28th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road. Frank will be laid to rest with military honors at Avon Cemetery.

Frank is survived by his children, Kristi, Greg and Michael; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Tim Bastian and Rennie Hellickson; and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and his parents, Reginald and Louise Bastian and Harald Abbas.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved