Otto "Frank" Bastian
Des Moines - Otto "Frank" Bastian, 79, passed away at home on September 24, 2020. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 28th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road. Frank will be laid to rest with military honors at Avon Cemetery.
Frank is survived by his children, Kristi, Greg and Michael; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Tim Bastian and Rennie Hellickson; and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and his parents, Reginald and Louise Bastian and Harald Abbas.
