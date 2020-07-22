Otto Thomas "Tom" Bussanmas
Norwalk & Bevington - Otto Thomas "Tom" Bussanmas, age 49, of Bevington, died peacefully Tuesday evening at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A life-long resident of Bevington he graduated from Martensdale-St. Marys High School in 1989 and worked as a computer programer. Tom is survived by his wife, Michelle; parents, Otto and Maxine of Bevington; two brothers, Jeff (Deanna) of Bevington and Ken (Susan) of Olathe, KS; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with a Celebration of Life Service to be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services in Norwalk. For a read his complete life-story, sign his guestbook and to order flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com
or call (515) 981-0700.