Owen R Kliegl
Madrid - Owen R. Kliegl, 97, of Madrid, IA, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Madrid Home for the Aged.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at St. Malachy's Catholic Church in Madrid. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to .
Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Madrid is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019