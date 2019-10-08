Services
Iles Funeral Homes - Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA 50156
(515) 795-3283
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Malachy's Catholic Church
Madrid, IA
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Malachy's Catholic Church
Madrid, IA
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy's Catholic Church
Madrid, IA
Owen R Kliegl

Madrid - Owen R. Kliegl, 97, of Madrid, IA, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Madrid Home for the Aged.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at St. Malachy's Catholic Church in Madrid. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to .

Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Madrid is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
