Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Marys Hall, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
St. Marys, IA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
St. Marys, IA
View Map
Pamela Gavin Obituary
Pamela Gavin

Wellsburg - Memorial Mass for Pamela Anne Gavin, 76, who passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Waterloo, IA, will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Marys, IA. Burial of cremains will follow in the St. Marys Cemetery, St. Marys, IA.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard Gavin; children, Tamara Gavin Boyd (David); Scott Gavin (Kristie); Todd Gavin (Julie); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother.

Visitation will be held prior to services at the St. Marys Hall from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 29, 2019
