Pamela Gushee
Ankeny - Pamela Ann Gushee, age 70, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First Street Ankeny, IA 50023). A Facebook live stream of the funeral services will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be directed to the Animal Rescue League.
Pam was born on July 22, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio, to James and Thelma (McCoy) Meeker. She was united in marriage to Arlinn Gushee on June 7, 1986. Pam worked at the Living History Farms as an administrative assistance, retiring in 2008.
Pam enjoyed crafting from her home, watching HGTV and couch sitting with Chip, her dog. Going shopping, especially thrifting and cooking were also some of her favorites. Pam loved family gatherings and entertaining friends and family, where she could bake up desserts for all. Spending time with her grandsons were some of Pam's most precious memories.
Pam is survived by her husband, Arlinn Gushee of Ankeny; children: Melissa and husband Scott Rogers, Joshua and Sara, all of Ankeny; sister, Barbara Meeker of Ankeny and her two grandsons: Aiden Rogers and Jayevion Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Thelma, along with many aunts, uncles and extended family members.
Thoughtful condolences and memories may be shared with the Gushee family on Pam's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.