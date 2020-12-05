1/1
Pamela McCarty
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela McCarty

West Des Moines formerly of Perry - Pamela McCarty passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home in West Des Moines, IA at the age of 63 years. A private family Mass of the Christian Burial and private Interment Rites will be held in Violet Hill Cemetery.

Pamela Kay McCarty was born August 30, 1957 the daughter of George and Joan (Walker) McCarty. She grew up in Perry, IA and attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and graduated from Perry High School in 1976. Pam graduated from Kirkwood Community College with a degree in Floriculture.

Pam owned and operated a flower shop in Guthrie Center, IA for a time. Pam's life passion was working with flowers. Her talents were exhibited in the many designs she created throughout her career. Pam was a gentle soul and had a kind and giving heart.

Pam is survived by her father, George McCarty of Perry, IA; her sisters, Georgene McCarty of Seattle, WA, Jan Jahnke of Perry, IA, Julie Schacht of Dutch Harbor, AK, twin sister, Paula McCarty of Champaign, IL, and Peg Plourde of Dade City, FL; two brothers Mike McCarty of Ankeny, IA, Mark McCarty of Perry, IA and several nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins.

Preceding Pam in death was her mother, Joan McCarty on June 5, 1999; one brother, Vincent McCarty; paternal grandparents, Jack and Lela McCarty and maternal grandparents, Roy and Alta Walker.

Memorials and condolences to the family, in Pam's name, may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home, 1420 Warford Street, Perry, Iowa 50220. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdock Funeral Home
1420 Warford St.
Perry, IA 50220
(515) 465-2974
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of Pam's passing. I have known her for a long time. Helene Rosauer
Helene Rosauer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved