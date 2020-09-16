1/1
Pamela S. Ramsey-Ball
1972 - 2020
Pamela S. Ramsey-Ball

Des Moines - Pamela S. Ramsey-Ball, 48, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, September 14, 2020. Pam was born on July 2, 1972 to Linda McClurg (Baker) and Ronald McClurg in Des Moines. She graduated from Des Moines East High School in 1990 and attended Iowa State University and Des Moines Area Community College. Pam was employed by ARAG group for several years. She loved spending time with those closest to her, including her family and friends. She also cherished the moments with her beloved dog, and four grand-dogs.

Pam dearly loved her children and family. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Tyler Ramsey (Hannah Janning), of Ankeny, daughter, Amanda Ramsey (Taylor O'Dea) of St. Charles, daughter, Janie Ball of Ankeny, sister Becky (David) Largent of Sioux City, two nieces and two nephews, stepdad, Jim Baker of Des Moines, and her faithful companion, Daisy. Pam is also survived by her aunts Nancy (Fred) Anderson and Debbie (Mark) Weeks of Altoona, as well as many cousins and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Funeral service will take place Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10am, with a visitation from 5pm-7pm on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. She will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Masks and/or face coverings are required at visitation and funeral service, as well as social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
