Pamela Sue Negrete

Pamela Sue Negrete Obituary
Pamela Sue Negrete

Des Moines, Iowa - Pamela Sue Negrete, 57, passed away on February 10, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born on January 25, 1963 to Norman and Marlene Cox in Des Moines, Iowa.

She is survived by her children, Charles Negrete, Jr., and David Negrete; ex-husband, Charles Negrete Sr.; grandchildren, Laila and Henry; and best friend, Tricia Zuber.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 16th, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon, Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 17th, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Avenue, Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
