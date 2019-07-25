|
Parker Rieley Willson
Des Moines -
Parker Rieley Willson, 85, passed away July 22, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, IA. He was born March 7, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN.
He married Mary Evelyn Delk on January 20, 1957.
He is survived by his children Donna (Dale) Howard, Debbie (Rick) Haeckel, and David Willson; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, a sister, 3 brothers-in-law, 2 sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his mother, his mother and father-in-law, and 3 sisters.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on July 27 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave, Des Moines, IA with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 25, 2019