Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Parker Willson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Parker Rieley Willson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Parker Rieley Willson Obituary
Parker Rieley Willson

Des Moines -

Parker Rieley Willson, 85, passed away July 22, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, IA. He was born March 7, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN.

He married Mary Evelyn Delk on January 20, 1957.

He is survived by his children Donna (Dale) Howard, Debbie (Rick) Haeckel, and David Willson; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, a sister, 3 brothers-in-law, 2 sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his mother, his mother and father-in-law, and 3 sisters.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on July 27 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave, Des Moines, IA with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now