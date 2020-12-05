Pat Hoy
Redfield - Pat Hoy, 84 of rural Redfield passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home. Private family graveside service will be held at Wiscotta Cemetery, rural Redfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Pat Hoy Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Randy of Redfield; grandchildren: Nathan (Kristina) Fritz and their children Ava and Ethan; Rachel Hoy and Katherine Hoy; sister, Dorothy Spowart of Pella; sister-in-law, Eleanor Martin of West Des Moines and a host of extended family and friends that will miss her dearly.