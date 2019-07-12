|
Pat Nehring
St. Charles - Funeral Mass for Pat will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 P.M., Friday, July 12 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall. Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. Interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery in St. Charles, IA.
Pat is survived by her two sons, Chris (Cindy) Nehring of St. Charles, IA and Stephen Nehring of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Dixie Palmer-Wood of Weatherford, OK as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 12, 2019