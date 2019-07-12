Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
St. Marys, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Nehring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Nehring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pat Nehring Obituary
Pat Nehring

St. Charles - Funeral Mass for Pat will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 P.M., Friday, July 12 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall. Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. Interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery in St. Charles, IA.

Pat is survived by her two sons, Chris (Cindy) Nehring of St. Charles, IA and Stephen Nehring of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Dixie Palmer-Wood of Weatherford, OK as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.