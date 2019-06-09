|
Pat R. Shutts
Pleasant Hill, Iowa - Pat Shutts, age 72 of Pleasant Hill, Iowa died on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Taylor House in Des Moines.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 17, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Grinnell with Fr. Ross Epping presiding. A reception will follow the service at the church. Interment will be held at St. Andrew's Cemetery west of Sully.
A scripture service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 16th at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the St. Andrew's Church Cemetery Fund or to the SIDS Foundation, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at www.smithfh.com.
Patricia Ruth Shutts was born May 12,1947 at St. Francis Hospital in Grinnell, Iowa to Francis (Dugan) and Pauline (Polly) Kress Shutts. Pat grew up in the Sully, Iowa area and graduated from Lynnville- Sully High School in 1965. Following graduation, Pat moved to Des Moines and started working for the Des Moines Register and Tribune Company. Within months, Pat began a career with the Register and Tribune Credit Union, where she served the members for nearly 40 years. She started with receptionist duties and worked her way through various positions until she was offered the manager's position, in 2004. Pat, serving as manager of the credit union, along with the credit union's board of directors, merged the Register and Tribune Credit Union with Premier Credit Union. She continued serving the members for a total of 47 years until her retirement in May of 2013. Her complete career was based upon the credit union motto of "People Helping People," which she loved doing!
Family was very important to Pat, and she looked forward to family gatherings...her "family fix", as she called them. She enjoyed all kinds of sports and particularly enjoyed watching her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews participate in sporting events. She was a strong supporter of the Iowa Hawkeyes and was a long-time football season ticket holder.
Pat is survived by two brothers: Mike (Cathy) Shutts of Grinnell and Rick (Kim) Shutts of Searsboro, Iowa; nine nieces and nephews: Chris (Kathy) Shutts of Midway, Georgia, Anjela Shutts (Peter Kitundu) of Des Moines, Jodie (James) McCauley of Davenport, Iowa, Mandy (Kory) Robison of Malcom, Iowa, Brad (Steph) Shutts of Grinnell, Amber (Dan) Goemaat of New Sharon, Iowa, Julie (Drew) Kleymann of Omaha, Nebraska, Bryan (Allison) Shutts of New Sharon, and Blaine (Andrea) Shutts of Altoona, Iowa; 22 great nieces and nephews: Chelsi and Dan Shutts of Midway, Georgia, Paige and Kallie Robison of Malcom, Mary and Lilly Kitundu of Des Moines, Sydney and Caroline McCauley of Davenport, Kane and Karson Shutts of Grinnell, Hayden, Jett, Lyla and Knox Kleymann of Omaha, Finn Shutts of Altoona, Trace, Cory and Dawson Goemaat of New Sharon, and Wyatt, May, Angus and Cesia Shutts of New Sharon; sister-in-law, Mary Shutts of Grinnell; and she was a friend to many, and a number of them were like family to her.
Pat was preceded in death by her father, Dugan in 1972; mother, Polly in 1988; sister, Diana Shutts in 2005; brother, Doug Shutts in 2012; and a great-niece, Laikyn Shutts in 2007.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019