Services
Springport Funeral Home
502 Douglas Avenue
Ames, IA 50010
(517) 857-4848
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Springport Funeral Home
502 Douglas Avenue
Ames, IA 50010
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Springport Funeral Home
502 Douglas Avenue
Ames, IA 50010
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Ames, IA
Patick Lawler Obituary
Patick Lawler

Ames - Patrick Joseph Lawler, age 75, of Ames, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home in Ames.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 :00 A.M. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Ames. Friends may call from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Adams Funeral Home in Ames, where there will be a Prayer Service and time of sharing held at 7:00 P.M. Burial will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Pat's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be directed to Heartland Adult Day Center, 205 S. Walnut Ave., Ames, Iowa, 50010.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 7, 2019
