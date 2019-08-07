|
|
Patick Lawler
Ames - Patrick Joseph Lawler, age 75, of Ames, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home in Ames.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 :00 A.M. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Ames. Friends may call from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Adams Funeral Home in Ames, where there will be a Prayer Service and time of sharing held at 7:00 P.M. Burial will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Pat's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be directed to Heartland Adult Day Center, 205 S. Walnut Ave., Ames, Iowa, 50010.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 7, 2019