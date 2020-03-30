|
|
Patricia A. Carlson
West Des Moines - Patricia Anne Carlson passed away after a brief illness on February 18, 2020 in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Pat was born on December 27, 1929 in Beloit, Kansas to Joseph and Ruth Heidrick. She attended Marymount College in Salina, Kansas and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. While in school, on a blind date, she met the love of her life, Roger Carlson, who was serving in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. After just four dates they were engaged and married in June of 1952. They remained happily in love for 64 years until Roger's passing in October of 2017.
Pat is remembered as a strong and vibrant person with a delightful laugh. She was keenly observant, had an amazing memory with incredible attention to detail. Clever to the end, she loved a good story, and could always be counted on for a witty remark or an opinion on just about everything.
She loved her family and most of all her husband, establishing a strong marriage and home in which she raised her four children, Joseph, Elizabeth, Patricia, and Mary.
She loved to decorate and collected many things. She remained social and active while raising her four children and long into her later years while living at Walnut Ridge senior living community in Clive, Iowa. At the time of her passing, Pat was an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter HY Des Moines and had served as president of her chapter.
Pat is survived by her children, Joe (Barbara) Carlson of Texas, Betsy (Rob) Hayes of Texas, Patty (Mike) Ardis of Missouri, and Mary (John) Pascarella of Texas; grandchildren, Joshua Carlson, Katie (Chris) Jorgensen, Alison (William) Bailey, Daniel (Laiken) Hayes and Grace Pascarella; and great grand-children, Henry, Harlow and Hunter Jorgensen.
Her children are forever grateful for the strong moral compass she provided and instilling an appreciation for the joy and humor in life. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Walnut Ridge for their care and friendship extended to Pat. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to P.E.O. in Pat's memory. Checks from individual donors can be made payable to the P.E.O. Foundation, and sent to the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020