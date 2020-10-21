1/1
Patricia A. Harmeyer
Patricia A. Harmeyer

Ankeny - Patricia A. Harmeyer, 64, of Ankeny went home to the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020. Pat was born March 7, 1956 to Bernard and Karmen Harmeyer in Des Moines, Iowa. She was preceded in death by the greatest loves of her life: parents, Karmen (Rodine) Harmeyer and Bernard J. Harmeyer, her grandma Edna Rodine and her aunt Mary Lou Ohnemus. Pat is survived by her seven siblings: Mary, Chris, Bernie, Mike, Brenda, Margaret, and Jim. She treasured her role of aunt to ten nephews, six nieces, sixteen great-nephews, and seven great-nieces, and especially Winston, her lovable bulldog.

There will be a private family service at a later date. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
