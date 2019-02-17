Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
4400 Merle Hay Road
Des Moines, IA
1930 - 2019
Patricia A. Jones Obituary
Patricia A. Jones

Des Moines - Patricia A. Jones died February 15th of natural causes. She was born to Virgil & Martha Partlow on May 3, 1930. Pat was married to John R Jones in 1949 and has lived in Des Moines, Iowa since 1954.

Pat and John had 5 children. She was a homemaker for many years and enjoyed working for Younkers department store, as a model and a personal shopper at Christmastime. In the mid-1970s Pat started her own business, Pat Jones Tag Sales. Her business is well-known in Central Iowa, and Pat is remembered fondly by many clients and customers. Pat had many talents and interests, including Iowa State Fair award-winning baking and antique collecting.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, John. Also surviving are 4 children: Suzanne (Stephen) Volkmer-Jones, of Des Moines, Iowa; Bill

(Fancye) Jones, of Knoxville, Tennessee; David (Anne) Ducharme-Jones, of Des Moines, Iowa; Sarah (Rick) Shively, of Lake of the Ozarks,

Missouri; 8 grandchildren: Spencer (Jesse)

Richardson-Jones; Dana (Gustavo Muñoz)

Volkmer-Jones; Todd Jones; Stefani (Dan)

Hendrickson; Audrey Jones; Sarah (Kevin) Levitt; Taylor (Maryanna) Ducharme-Jones; and Payton (Tyler) Boesch; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her son, Marc Jones; her brother, John Partlow; and her sister, Marty Woosley.

Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, February 18th at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam can be made to the Animal Rescue League or Planned Parenthood.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019
