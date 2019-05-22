|
Patricia A. Kurschinski
Des Moines - Patricia Ann (Pat) Kurschinski passed away in her home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 86. Pat was a lifelong Des Moines resident, except for brief time away when her husband, Larry, was a member of the United States Air Force. Larry was the love of her life. They were married for 42 years before Larry preceded Pat in death in 1993. Pat and Larry lost their first child, Pam, to leukemia in 1961, and Pat remained a supporter of the American Cancer and Leukemia & Lymphoma Societies for the remainder of her life.
Pat also survived her mother and father, Alice and Leonard Peterson, sisters Jean, Evelyn and Doris, stepmother Gladys Peterson, whom Leonard married after Alice was lost to typhoid fever in 1934, and her infant daughter, Missy, who died at birth.
Pat was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She greatly enjoyed Hawkeye sports and the New York Yankees, but took the greatest pride in her family. She is survived by her children Beth (Dean) McCarthy of Campbell Hall New York, Lisa (Ray) Salloum of Clive, Doug (Sue) of Winfield, IL, Andrea (Mike) Overbergen of Oskaloosa and Amy (Steve) Heathcock of LaMarque, Texas, as well as 13 grandchildren and spouses and two great grandchildren.
Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 600 6th Avenue, Des Moines, followed by a luncheon. Burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery after the lunch. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - in memory of Larry, Pat and Pamela Kaye Kurschinski - in lieu of flowers.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019