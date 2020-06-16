Patricia Amadeo
Des Moines - On Saturday, June 14, 2020, Patricia Lynne Melfi Amadeo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 26, 1944 in Olean, NY where she lived with her parents, Jim and Virginia Melfi and brother, Tim.
Pat and family moved to Goshen, Indiana where she attended Goshen High School. As a cheerleader, her infamous smile and spirited personality won the heart of Frankie Amadeo. In 1962, they were married. After Frankie's Navy tour, they moved to Des Moines and raised two daughters, Tammy and Tricia.
Dancing was a passion for Pat, her first dance partner was her brother, Tim. They cut up a rug winning several dance competitions throughout their young adult life. The Amadeo family loved watching her dance with Frankie, Tammy and Tricia, along with every cousin and uncle who dared to keep up with her.
As a seasoned professional and skilled speaker, Pat was a keen business woman. Her career path included: Director of Business Development for CPMI, District Gov. for Toastmasters International, President of the East Des Moines Chamber, Member of the Historic East Village Board, Member of Central IA Red Cross and a member of the East DSM Alliance.
Pat never met a stranger; it was a sport for her to meet new people. She thrived on making new friends and making them part of her inner circle. She hosted dinners, traveled and was always meeting friends for a new venture. Pat loved reading, puzzles, cooking and being an Amadeo.
Her friendship with Frank continued long after their marriage ended. They took pride in raising their daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The entire Amadeo family benefitted from her hallmark of friendship and love.
Pat showed courage, strength and dignity as she faced her diagnosis of Alzheimer's. Her signature smile never faded nor did her passion for dancing. Just recently she danced and flashed that ever-remembered smile at a family gathering.
Pat is survived by daughters, Tammy Amadeo Gillespie (Joe) and Tricia Amadeo; three grandchildren, Tyler (Kate), Zackary and Josie and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her lifetime friend, Frank Amadeo (Gail Pinegar); brother-in-law, Greg Amadeo and furry grandchildren, Bella and Capone as well as the entire Amadeo and Tucci families. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia Melfi and brother, Tim. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Leslie Phelps for their care and love.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: Toastmasters International, St. Croix Hospice or Historic East Village, Inc.
Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. A funeral service will be 10am, Saturday, June 20 at the funeral home. A livestream link will appear, just prior to the service, on Pat's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave memories and online condolences.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.