Patricia Ann Bauer
Newton, Iowa - Patricia Bauer, age 75, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. Patricia was born the daughter of Howard and Lillian Flatt on November 7, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Patricia worked as a Nurse's Aide at Skiff Memorial in Newton. She also worked as a Home Health Aide in Newton and Des Moines. Patricia had a big heart for all creatures large and small. She enjoyed travelling to New York and Colorado to visit her family. Her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 54 years, Ronald; daughters, Vanessa (Joshua Gallant) Bauer and Andrea Bauer; grandchildren, Drake and Ardis DuMont; brother, Arthur Flatt; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; daughter in infancy, Lisa Ann; brother, Howard Vincent Flatt, Jr.
Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Please where a mask and practice social distancing. Private funeral services will be held followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.