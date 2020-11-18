Patricia Ann (Starr) Colbert
"Somewhere over the rainbow, Skies are Blue", and Patricia Ann (Starr) Colbert is flying with the angels.
With the grace and dignity that she rightly deserved, Patricia peacefully passed away in her sleep in the early morning of November 15, 2020, at the age of 90.
The first-born child of John and Thelma Starr, Patricia was born on December 6, 1929, in rural Adair County.
Pat attended rural grade school, and she graduated from Menlo High School with the class of 1948.
She married her high school sweetheart, Richard L. Colbert, on September 3, 1949, at the Jefferson Center Methodist Church. After their marriage, Dick and Pat moved to Des Moines. Two children, Jeanelle and David, blessed this union.
Pat was an active charter member (1958) of St. John's United Methodist Church of Des Moines, Iowa.
Pat loved children! She ran her own in-home daycare for ten years, and she worked at a preschool daycare for sixteen years.
Throughout her life, Pat enjoyed writing. She wrote in a daily journal, and she was influenced by inspirational quotes.
Leaving a legacy of love, Pat is survived by her husband of 71 years, Richard; her children, Jeanelle (Richard) Maynard and David (Diane) Colbert; brother, Robert Starr of Panora, Iowa, and sister, Phyllis (Ron) Totten of Florida; grandchildren, Kelli Purcell (Phil McConnell), Christopher Colbert, and Justin (Jill) Colbert; great-grandchildren, Shelby Purcell, Cohen Colbert, Willa Colbert, and Welles Colbert. She is also survived by other loving family members and special friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Bernard and Emma Colbert; great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Purcell; sister-in-law, Jane Starr; and nephew, Danny Starr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and inurnment will be at Rosehill Cemetery in Menlo, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed in Pat's name to Saint John's United Methodist Church, 4700 S.W. 14th Street, Des Moines, Iowa, 50315.
"Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue".
