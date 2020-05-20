|
Patricia Ann Hawbaker
Dallas Center - Patricia Ann Hawbaker, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her son's home in Dallas Center. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Brethren Cemetery near Dallas Center. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com on Saturday at 1:45 p.m., scroll to the bottom of Patricia's obituary to join in the service. A recorded version of the service will be available within 48 hours on the website.
Patricia was born December 12, 1935, in Winterset, IA, to Clarke and Cleo (Shoemaker) Button. She lived in Iowa her whole life, graduated from Adel High School and received a degree in College of Dentistry in 1955 from the University of Iowa. She had already met the love of her life, Clair Samuel Hawbaker, and they were wed on April 7, 1956. Patricia was a dental hygienist for several dentists during her 50 year career, most recently with Dr. Howard Belsheim in Adel.
Patricia grew up in a Christian home. Her life was centered around her faith and her family. Patricia will be remembered for asking everyone she met if they needed prayer. She enjoyed china painting and singing in the choir at First Brethren Church in Dallas Center.
Patricia is survived by her children, Clarke (Lori) Hawbaker of Adel, Devon (Diane) Hawbaker of Dallas Center, Perry (Joy) Hawbaker of Waukee and Alicia (Tom) Waite of Cape Canaveral, FL; ten grandchildren, Rian Hawbaker, Lucas Hawbaker, Matthew (Stephanie) Hansen, Abby Jewett, Kelsey (Nate) Sayre, Sasha Hawbaker, Nickoli Hawbaker, Riley Hawbaker, Leah (Eric) Haywood, and Hannah Hawbaker; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jaydn, Noah, Landen, Espen, Ari, Ellis, Jason Jr., Judy, Everson, Cruz and Ephraim. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Evelyn Button, husband, Clair Samuel Hawbaker, her sisters, Shirley Dougherty and Beverly Daly; and her grandchild, Katelyn Hawbaker.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020