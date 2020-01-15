|
Patricia Ann Reed
Des Moines - Patricia Ann Topf-Reed of Des Moines, formerly of Charter Oak, Iowa, passed away on January 13, 2020 at the VA hospital in Des Moines at age sixty eight.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. We encourage family and friends to wear purple as it was Patricia's favorite color.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020