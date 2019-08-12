Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Smith


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Smith Obituary
Patricia Ann Smith

West Des Moines - Patrica, age 67, died Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 at Morningstar Senior Living Center in West Des Moines. Patti was born on October 30, 1951 in Columbus, OH to Margaret and Joseph Franey. She married Stevan Smith, her junior high sweetheart, in 1971.

Patti had been a stay at home mom for most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, socializing with her girlfriends, cooking and baking, and traveling to warm destinations with her husband. She took so much pride in her children and loved being "Pippa" to her granddaughter.

Patti is survived by her son, Casey (Nikki), daughter Melanie Miller (Kevin); granddaughters, Mila and one due in December; step grandchildren, Tatum and Koiy; sisters Linda Driscoll (Bob) and Sherry Cornish (Dick); brothers, Mike Dougherty (Gaye) and Rex Smith Jr (Ellen); along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, step-mother, Naomi Franey, and parents-in-law, Mildred and Rex Smith.

A visitation will on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. A memorial service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Highland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
Download Now