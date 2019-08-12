|
|
Patricia Ann Smith
West Des Moines - Patrica, age 67, died Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 at Morningstar Senior Living Center in West Des Moines. Patti was born on October 30, 1951 in Columbus, OH to Margaret and Joseph Franey. She married Stevan Smith, her junior high sweetheart, in 1971.
Patti had been a stay at home mom for most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, socializing with her girlfriends, cooking and baking, and traveling to warm destinations with her husband. She took so much pride in her children and loved being "Pippa" to her granddaughter.
Patti is survived by her son, Casey (Nikki), daughter Melanie Miller (Kevin); granddaughters, Mila and one due in December; step grandchildren, Tatum and Koiy; sisters Linda Driscoll (Bob) and Sherry Cornish (Dick); brothers, Mike Dougherty (Gaye) and Rex Smith Jr (Ellen); along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, step-mother, Naomi Franey, and parents-in-law, Mildred and Rex Smith.
A visitation will on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. A memorial service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Highland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 12, 2019