Pearson Family Funeral Service - Creston
809 W Montgomery Street
Creston, IA 50801
641-782-6555
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center
809 W. Montgomery Street
Creston, IA
Wake
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center
809 W. Montgomery Street
Creston, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Creston, IA
Patricia Anne Mullin


1931 - 2019
Patricia Anne Mullin Obituary
Patricia Anne Mullin

Creston - Patricia Anne (Gillespie) Mullin departed life surrounded by her loving family on August 13, 2019. Pat was born on December 12, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa to Sherlock Clarence Gillespie and Mary Margaret (Mullin) Gillespie. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Mullin, her parents and her sister, Carolyn Bowers and an infant brother.

Pat graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Des Moines and went on to attend Creighton University in Omaha, NE. There she would meet her future husband, Don. They were married at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines on December 29, 1951 returning then to Omaha while Don completed his law degree and where the first three of eight children were born. Pat moved to Creston with her husband in the summer of 1955. Five more children were born to their union and all eight children were educated at St. Malachy School and Creston High School.

Left to continue her legacy are, in birth order: Tom (Molly) Mullin of Mt Vernon ,WA,, Marty (Timm) Mullin of Federal Way, WA., Peggy (Rob) Dietrich of Iowa City, Brian (Vicki) Mullin of Corning, Bill (Julia) Mullin of Creston, Nora (Ron) Sprague of Creston, Paul (Pat) Mullin of Kingston, WA, and Gary (Michelle) Mullin of West Seattle, WA.

Pat was a warm and loving person with a keen intellect and quick wit. She loved solving crossword puzzles and playing along with the Jeopardy game show each afternoon. She raised her children with passion and gave of herself to her larger community in many capacities over the years. Notably, Pat was for several years the proud Co-Chairwoman of the Union County Democrats. In that role, she hosted Sen. and former astronaut John Glenn and his wife Annie in the family home in the early 1980's. Most importantly, Pat instilled many strong and positive values in her children, including integrity, tolerance, compassion, generosity, honesty, perseverance, a love for music, and the capacity to love deeply.

Pat also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.. She cherished every one of them and provided each with warm and loving memories.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Creston. Fr. Adam Westphal, Celebrant. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Creston. Family will receive friends from 4-6 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery Street, Creston. A Christian Wake Service will follow at 6 PM. Memorials may be directed to the St. Malachy Foundation: https://catholicfoundationiowa.org/agency-funds-2/st-malachy-creston-ia/ or to Every Step Hospice: https://www.everystep.org/donate in Creston. Online condolences may be left at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 16, 2019
