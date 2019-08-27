|
Patricia "Willie" Anne Offerman
Clive - Patricia "Willie" Anne Offerman, 74, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on August 25, 2019. A reception will be held Friday, August 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA.
Willie was born April 4, 1945 in Camp Kilmer, NJ to Charles Elbert and Mary Patricia Ritter. She graduated from Des Plaines High School in Illinois and married David Rudolph Offerman on September 11, 1965. They raised their three children and Willie later graduated from the University of Iowa in 1994 and taught English. She taught for 14 years at Louisa Muscatine High School in Letts, IA and retired in 2009.
In her free time, Willie was a member of the Des Moines Weavers and Spinners Guild. She spun her own yarn using mixed fibers and knitted beautiful blankets and shawls. Willie was an exceptional grandmother. She truly enjoyed time with her dear grandchildren. Willie loved to travel with her friends and family and they explored numerous destinations throughout the years. She was also an avid supporter of the arts in Des Moines.
Willie will be dearly missed by her beloved family; her children, David (Christine), Adam (Katie), Anne (Jeff) Ades; grandchildren, Aidan, Adalyn, Cole and Lilly; sister-in-law, Laura Lu (Judd) Anderson; and her nieces and nephew, Sarah, Erika, Ellen and Jake. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother, Thomas "Terry" Ritter.
Memorials may be directed to Mercy Ships at www.MercyShips.org. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019