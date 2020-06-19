Patricia Blake
Ankeny - Patricia (Pat) Ann Blake, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mercy West Hospital due to complications of congestive heart failure. A visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, June 25th at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A private family service will be held with burial to follow at Ankeny Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The memorial service will be live streamed; for full details please visit Pat's obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.