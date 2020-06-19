My sincerest sympathy to Pat's family, friends, and colleagues, Pat was one of my daughter's elementary teachers. (I believe K or 1st grade.) Meghan loved her... what a beautiful begin her education. Many, many years later, Pat sent us a photo of Meghan and a little friend working together in her classroom. It meant so much to us. Rest In Peace, Pat, and know that you were loved by many.

Linda Dickson

Friend