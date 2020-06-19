Patricia Blake
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Blake

Ankeny - Patricia (Pat) Ann Blake, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mercy West Hospital due to complications of congestive heart failure. A visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, June 25th at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A private family service will be held with burial to follow at Ankeny Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The memorial service will be live streamed; for full details please visit Pat's obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Service
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 11, 2020
Allen & I send our prayers to your family. Pat was always a gracious fun loving lady in our family gatherigs. She had a blessed life with family & friends. Jackie & Allen Kloess
Jackie Kloess
Family
June 10, 2020
A great lady who will be missed dearly - we love you Pat.
Kent and Betty Evans
Family
June 9, 2020
My sincerest sympathy to Pat's family, friends, and colleagues, Pat was one of my daughter's elementary teachers. (I believe K or 1st grade.) Meghan loved her... what a beautiful begin her education. Many, many years later, Pat sent us a photo of Meghan and a little friend working together in her classroom. It meant so much to us. Rest In Peace, Pat, and know that you were loved by many.
Linda Dickson
Friend
June 9, 2020
So saddened to hear of Pat's passing. I remember so fondly of all our get-togethers when our children were young. Prayers and my sympathies to all the family.

Barb
Barb Logan-Reese
Family Friend
June 8, 2020
Todd, Jerry and Maria,
I was very saddened to hear the news of Pat's passing. She was Ms. Christiansen to me as third grader and Mrs. Blake as a neighbor. Always there to keep Todd and I in line.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Andy Crawford
Andy Crawford
Friend
June 4, 2020
Jerry so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you in this time of loss
Marlyn and Zelda Larson
Friend
June 4, 2020
So sorry to hear the news about Pat. Our condolences to you -- Jerry, Todd and Maria -- and your families. Pat was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother -- a true lady. We will miss our NTL reunions and having Pat and Jerry stay with us at the lake; we are thankful we had a nice visit with you last fall. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Alan and Melinda Huisinga
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved