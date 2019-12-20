Services
Patricia C. Joyce Obituary
Patricia C. Joyce

Des Moines -

Patricia Catherine Joyce, a retired teacher, and administrator for the Los Angeles Unified School District, died after a long illness at age 93 in Glendale, California on December 11, 2019. A funeral mass was celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Glendale, California on Monday, December 16. A visitation will be held in Des Moines on Sunday, December 22 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue. Burial will be at Sharon Cemetery in Wayne County, Iowa.

Pat was born in Des Moines, Iowa on July 1, 1926, where she attended St. Joseph Academy. Pat was an excellent athlete and is a member of the Iowa Softball Hall of Fame and the Dowling Catholic Hall of Fame. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and then returned to Des Moines to teach at St. Joseph's Academy. She then became a physical therapist while serving in the Air Force, reaching the rank of captain. Moving to California, she taught at various schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District, and then served as a vice-principal and principal at several schools there after receiving a master's degree in school administration from the University of Southern California. Pat dedicated her life to education.

Pat is survived by her brother Joe Joyce and many nieces, nephews and their children. Pat was predeceased by her parents, Edward J. and Marie E. (Lynch) Joyce and her brother, Paul Joyce.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
