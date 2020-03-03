|
Patricia "Patty" DeMarco
Des Moines - Patricia Rose "Patty" DeMarco, 72, died March 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery. Patty will be remembered on her birthday, March 17, 2020, in the daily 8:00 a.m. Mass, held in the chapel at St. Augustin Catholic Church.
Patty was born March 17, 1947 in Des Moines, the daughter of Andrew and Rose (Bellizzi) DeMarco. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1965, Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa and received her Master in Education, Curriculum and Instruction Degree from Drake University.
Patty was a lifelong Des Moines resident and was an elementary school teacher for the Des Moines Public School System for 29 years. She retired on June 7, 1999. She was a member of St Augustin Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean DeMarco and brother, Lewis DeMarco. She is survived by two nieces; a great niece; a great-great nephew; numerous cousins, and friend in Patty's "time of need", Barb James.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Augustin Catholic Church Foundation or Mercy Hospital Foundation. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020