Patricia "Pat" Dorn
1931 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Dorn

Des Moines - Patricia (Aye) Dorn passed away peacefully at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, on July 26, 2020.

Pat was born in Ft. Madison, Iowa, to Leo and Erleen (McCarrick) Aye on August 28, 1931. She and Eugene Dorn enjoyed 50 years of marriage. She attended Ft. Madison High School and graduated as an R.N. from St. Luke's Nursing School. She worked at Iowa Lutheran Hospital and Riverview Manor in Des Moines.

Pat was devoted to her family, delaying her chosen occupation until her daughters were old enough to care for themselves.

Early in her life she was a horse enthusiast and rode in many parades. She loved animals and nature, imparting that love to her daughters. She loved her Siamese cats, always having one in her life. And she was always painting and sketching something.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Dorn, parents and grandparents.

Pat is survived by her sisters Diane Aye and Pam Aye; her daughters Andrea Dorn, Kim Dorn (Mike Simpson), Natalie Dorn and Nanette (Ron) Robbins; her grandchildren Nikole Robbins (Trevor Robinson), Chad Robbins and Kendra Robbins; as well as her great-grandchildren Elliana Rae Robinson and Robert Henry Robinson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
