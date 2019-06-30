|
Patricia (Pat) Drobny
Clive and West Des Moines - Patricia Lavonne Marsolek Drobny, 89, died peacefully amongst family at Edgewater early June 25.
Pat was born in St. Cloud, MN, moved to Marshalltown when she was five, and graduated from Iowa State - a Home Ec major and member of Pi Beta Phi. While teaching in Glenwood, MN, she met Steve Drobny, an engineer recently graduated from New York University, while he was training in Minneapolis. They married in Marshalltown, lived in Tuckahoe, NY for one year, and then returned to Iowa - the place they happily called home the rest of their lives.
Pat enjoyed being a Mom and raising her family in Bettendorf and Clive, with a short time in southern California. She loved getting to know people and knew something about pretty much everyone. Pat was a true welcomer, beloved storyteller, avid reader, ardent bridge player, enthusiastic exerciser (water aerobics, golf, pilates, and in her later years - line dancing), cheerful traveler, and friend to all. Pat also served as the commissioner for 4 years of the Sun City Miniature Golf League. She loved sharing beauty--whether art, music, or the view from her fourth floor Edgewater residence.
Pat is survived by her four children: Mark in Sacramento (Amy), Dana in Santa Barbara, Christopher in Manhattan (Doug Grabowski) and Eric, Bettendorf; grandchildren Danielle and Dane (Tempe), and great grandson Stone, all in San Diego. Full of life, funny, and lover of FUN, Pat will be missed by all who appreciate her kindness, compliments from the heart, and the legacy of her warm and loving generosity. Pat's family would like to thank the friends and neighbors who enriched her life over the years, as well as the residents and caring staff at Edgewater who have meant so much to her. Memorials may be made in Pat's honor to the Clive Library, Wesley Life Hospice, or the Edgewater Good Samaritan Fund.
A celebration of life will be held in the Performing Arts Center at Edgewater on August 24, 2019.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019