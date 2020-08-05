1/1
Patricia E. Griffin
Patricia E. Griffin

Urbandale - Patricia E. Griffin, 88, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, at her home in Urbandale. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 30, 1931, daughter of Theodore and Harriet Johnson.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Dianne; son, Ken; 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; and sons, Ronald and Kirby.

Patricia will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
