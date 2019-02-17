Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Professor Patricia Elaine Merck Jd

Professor Patricia Elaine Merck Jd Obituary
Professor Patricia Elaine Merck, JD

West Des Moines - Patricia Elaine Merck, 68, passed away February 7, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA.

Patricia is survived by her children, James, Marissa, Savanna and Amanda Merck; her 4-legged child, Sheila; and sisters, Betty Williams and Pamela Mitchell.

Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019
