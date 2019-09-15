|
|
Patricia Gibbs
Urbandale, Iowa - Patricia Gibbs, age 75, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 6, 2019.
She was born September 21, 1943 in Des Moines, Iowa to Floyd and Ruby Millard. One of her favorite pastimes was shopping with her daughter. She loved cooking, especially pasta. She liked watching old western movies and making flower arrangements in her spare time. Patricia loved to travel and take road trips to small rural towns to find the best little shops and restaurants they had to offer.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Don Gibbs; son, Ferrell Burgett (Julie); daughter, Kim Manders (Chip); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Linda), Pam, and Jim (Laura); many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ruby Millard; daughter, Lori Hoffman; and sister, Karen.
According to Patricia's wishes, there will be no services held. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019