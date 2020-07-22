Patricia (Patty) Hubbell Ingham Davis
Patricia (Patty) Hubbell Ingham Davis, a granddaughter of F. M. Hubbell, passed away on July 17, 2020. She was born in Des Moines on March 17, 1934. Her parents were Hepburn Ingham and Francis Hubbell Ingham. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence (Buzz) Davis, her eldest daughter Francie Davis and her brothers Hubbell Ingham and Hepburn Ingham. Patty is survived by Steve and Pam Davis, Anna Joseph, Fred Davis, her six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was an accomplished painter in oil and watercolor. She also loved playing mahjong and being a part of book clubs. Patty's loving and cantankerous personality, along with her smile, will never be forgotten by anyone who knew her or ever met her.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to a charity of your choice
to help others.