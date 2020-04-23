|
Patricia J. Heskett
Des Moines - Patricia Jean Heskett passed away on Sunday, April 19th. Patricia was born on April 18, 1937 and was the daughter of Jeanne and Elmer Miller of Des Moines. After graduating from East High School, Patricia traveled around Europe with a couple of life-long fiends before taking classes at TCU and Mexico City College. Patricia worked in the Insurance Industry for many years and retired from Old Republic Surety Company.
Patricia "Trisha" is survived by her brother Mark (Diane) of West Des Moines, and her nieces Jennifer Miller of West Des Moines and Sarah Loggins of Fort Worth, TX, 4 great nieces and one great-great niece. She will be greatly missed by her friends, family, and her cats Daisy Mae and Winnie.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020