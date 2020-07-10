Patricia Kay LeFleur



De Soto - Patricia Kay (Rouse) LeFleur, 76, passed away peacefully at her home in De Soto surrounded by her loving family on July 9, 2020. She was born November 24, 1943 to Arthur and Helen (Templeton) Rouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday July 14, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr., Adel, Iowa.



She married the love of her life, William M. LeFleur May 13, 1961. To this union they were blessed with one daughter. Patricia was the proud matriarch of her family, keeping everyone on their toes. She was a lioness with a caring heart. A proud cancer survivor, she always fought the good fight. Family gatherings, especially around the holidays were a special time that she cherished. Despite her life's obstacles, she made it to the finish line with peace.



She is survived by her daughter: Shelly (Philo) LeFleur-Ostrum; son: Carl LeFleur; six grandchildren: Nicole and Anthony Reed, Morgan and William LeFleur and Charise and Brian Ostrum; ten great-grandchildren: Kayleigh, Jordyn, Rylie, Allexys, Liam, Alexander, Lillian, Bailey, Rebecca and Peyton; sisters: Marilyn (Ed) Anderson, Diana (Larry) Smith, and brother: Ron Rouse.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings: Connie, Anna, Shirley and Bud. Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Point Hospice in Patricia's honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store