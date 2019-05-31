|
Patricia L. Greer
Cedar Rapids - Patricia L. Greer, 74, passed away peacefully May 28th surrounded by her family at the St. Luke's Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit. Patricia was born in Des Moines, IA to Albert and Evalyn Collier. She worked at Wilsons Packing Plant and when they closed she transferred her job to the Cedar Rapids location. That is where she meet her husband Billy. Once the plant closed she accepted a job at the University of Iowa in the HR department which she retired from. Pat continued to be active and held a part time job at SourceOne Cleaning Solutions as a Manager. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, bowling and was a DJ for many years at KOJC with her good friend Douglas Action Jackson. Her favorite thing to do was going to Tama to play bingo with her friends and attending the concerts there with her daughter.
At Pat's request, she wanted to be cremated with no funeral service but you can visit her gravesite at Cedar Memorial. Condolences may be sent to the family and any memorials sent to Cedar Memorial which will be directed to the family.
Pat is survived by her husband Billy for 34 years, her daughters Kimberly (Ronald) Moore, Des Moines, IA. Nicole Greer, Dallas, TX., son, B. J. (Crystal) Greer, Tallahassee FL. Grandchildren are Ronnie, Patrick, Caeden and Adelayaa of Des Moines, IA.; brothers, Joe Collier (Gertrude) Council Bluffs, IA., Albert (Janice) Collier, Atlanta, GA.; sisters, Veta Jackson, Des Moines, IA., and Nancy (Shelby) Humbles, Jr. Cedar Rapids, IA; her brother in law Tommy Johnson of Sacramento CA and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Evalyn Collier, and siblings, Marsha Johnson and Michael Collier. Please leave a message for the family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
A special thank you to Carolyn at the University, Connie at PCI, Natasha at Hospice and all that cared for Pat. Along with Pastor Rufus Johnson for all your prayers. Patricia was a kind hearted person and will be missed.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 31, 2019