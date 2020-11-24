Patricia L. McCormick
Johnston - Patricia L. McCormick, 93, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston.
Patty Londo arrived to a French Father, Larry, and an Austrian mother, Rose on October 9, 1927. From an early childhood in Minneapolis, MN, she and her parents followed Larry's auditing engagements in different cities out west. Her fondest memories derive from Pocatello, Idaho. Depression times were tough, but the little family benefitted through meeting different people and experiencing new parts of the country.
Eventually, they resettled in Minneapolis, where Patty attended Holy Angels High School. She took the trolly back and forth, graduating at the tender age of 16. St. Catherine's College in St. Paul provided her undergraduate studies; by then, her interest had swung to dietetics. She transferred to the University of Iowa, completing her Masters in Nutrition while meeting the love of her life in the kitchen.
Gene McCormick was an aspiring dental student who moonlighted as a busboy in the kitchen cafeteria. Technically, Patty was his boss. Very soon, she "hitched her star to his wagon" (Gene always kidded her about reversing that phrase) and they moved to Des Moines in 1951.
Initially, Patty worked in Gene's first dental office as his receptionist. She was soon replaced when the children began to arrive. Their family eventually held three sons and two daughters. Patty and Gene generously extended an open door policy at their Urbandale homestead. Visiting relatives, friends, clergy, and furry four-legged characters enjoyed their hospitality. Spirited Pitch games were played at the kitchen table, which included late night spreads of cold cuts and condiments, music in the background.
Patty's nutritonal background served her children well, but came into sharper focus when Gene developed Tyle 1 Diabetes. In the 1960's, treatment for this diagnosis involved more complications than today, affecting a patient's eyesight and fine-motor capabilities. With her enocuragment and oversight of menu and food choices, he was able to practice dentistry into his mid-60's. She eventually returned to his reception desk before he retired.
As her children found their wings, Patty participated in several organizations: She (and Gene) became charter members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in 1954, Mercy Hospital Guild, St. Pius Altar and Rosary Society, Catholic Charities, Bishop Drumm Guild, Catholic Women's League, and Patient Adovcate at Bishop Drumm complex in Johnston. Mass was an important part of each day, lectoring at St. Pius and McAuley Terrace. She had a gift for writing folks- never forgetting a birthday, anniversary, or special event in someone's life. The card held a personal written message and arrived in the mailbox on time. Belated was not in her vocabulary. Patty's generous support to the church, multiple friends, and family will not soon be forgotten.
Gene's mother commented several times that Patty had a remarkably adaptive personality. She left her nuclear family and flourished in another state, eventually making Iowa her home. While she was an only child, she adapted to raising a large family, with an acreage and pets and all the responsibility that such crowd entails. While she did not have any pets as a child, Gene grew up on a farm and loved his dogs. A dog presented no problem when they moved to their acreage, Urbandale developed around them. A roaming pet couldn't be above the law. When the policeman brought Kelly, their fox terrier, home for a third time and mentioned that repeated offenses meant jail time, Patty threw up her hands and pleaded, "I'll take the three days in jail. It would be easier than chasing Kelly around."
She and Gene enjoyed 54 years together, a fruitful marriage with an enlarging circle of spouses and grandchildren, and great grandchildren. When the house emptied out and Gene passed on, Patty adapted again. She moved to McAuley Terrace in Johnston, enjoying a new social sphere of friends and activities. When her energy slowed to viewing the world through a window,watching the birds at her feeder, she adapted for the last time, passing from this world to the next on November 23, 2020.
Left to remember her as the one who guided the family are her Children: Michael (Dietre) of Carlisle, James (Patrice) of Granger, Rosemary (Jim) Anglin of Orlando, FL, Maureen (John) Sorensen of Crestwood, KY, and Jose (Linda) Garcia of Urbandale. Patty, an "only child," counted 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren at the time of her passing.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Saturday, November 28th at St. Pius X Catholic Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to social gathering limitations Patricia's service will be live streamed. Please visit Patricia's obituary page on our website www.ilescares.com
for a link 10 minutes prior to the service. We encourage friends and extended family to share their sympathies with Patricia's family using online condolences available on our website.