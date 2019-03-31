|
|
Patricia Lou (Root) Ahnen
Des Moines - Patricia Lou (Root) Ahnen passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Urbandale Care Facility.
Patricia Root was born on August 8, 1935 to Mabel (Haines) and Elton Root in Greenfield, Iowa. Patricia married Paul (Sonny) Ahnen on May 15, 1955.
Patricia is survived by her son David, neighbor and "adopted" daughter Terri (Steve) Deal and her children Tanner Heintz and Morgan Heintz, her "grandchildren". Her special nieces Martha (Marty) Welton and her husband John and Erica Jefferson. Special family friends Glennda Reed, Joy and Ken Wehmas, Jeff Livingston, Josh and Veronica Livingston, Jill and Jonas Rays and many nieces and nephews from both the Root and Ahnen sides.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Paul (Sonny) Ahnen, her brother Ernest Root and her parents Mabel and Elton Root.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Garner Cemetery in Bridgewater, Iowa at 11:00 A.M. with a luncheon to follow at Trinity Christian Church in Bridgewater, Iowa.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019