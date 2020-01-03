|
Patricia Lou Riley
Des Moines - On Thursday, January 2nd, 2020, Patricia Lou Riley, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at her home in Des Moines at the age of 81.
Pat was born in Des Moines, IA, September 14, 1938 to Herman and Euarda Schuling. She met her future husband Robert Riley while she attended East High School. They married on January 26th, 1957 and together they raised one son, Bobby, and two daughters, Pam and Julie.
All her life, Pat was a giver. A flawless woman in the eyes of all who knew her. After retiring from her secretarial job, Pat continued her work in helping others from the DSM airport where she volunteered at the info booth to the Des Moines Arts Festival to Camp Appanoose, a Christian youth camp where she lent her superior cooking skills and raised funds through a yearly garage sale. Pat was never idle, always running from volunteering to her various clubs and activities such as her bible study and water aerobics at the YMCA. When Pat wasn't volunteering in the community, she was helping to raise her grandchildren teaching them through example that kindness will always speak louder than words. She loved reading, art and music, her family and above all her husband, Robert. She would tell anybody that her cup runneth over with blessings. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman. "Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." We loved her with all of our hearts - which is what she always use to say to us.
She is survived by her husband Robert, their three children, Pam, Bob (Jackie), and Julie (Mark), two sisters Diane and Margery, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 12 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020