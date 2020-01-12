|
|
Patricia Mae Gilmore
San Benito, TX - Patricia Mae Gilmore, 81, of San Benito, Texas, formerly of Minburn, Afton, and Storm Lake, Iowa, died on December 13, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas. She lost her heroic fight against Alzheimer's disease, but battled with the grace and dignity that signified who she was and how she lived her life. She was born to the late Donald and Geraldine (Smith) McCall, on January 22, 1938 in Perry, Iowa. Patricia graduated from Perry Community High School, class of 1956. She was a stay-at-home mother to her children Chris and Lisa until returning to work in the mid-1970's at Central Dallas Community Schools in Minburn as the High School Secretary. She was well-liked by students and staff alike during her years at C.D. When her children left the nest, she moved to rural Afton to be with her long-time partner, Robert Oglesbee. While living there she had various jobs… manager of the Afton Country Club, floral designer, child care, and bookkeeper at Shopko in Creston. In the mid-1980's, Pat and Bob purchased a mini-market in Storm Lake, Iowa and ran it until their retirement. At that time, they purchased a fifth-wheel RV and traveled the U.S. full-time for many years. They eventually settled in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, having lived there for the past 15 years. Patricia was a devoted mother first and foremost. She proved to be a wonderful role model, having always been a guiding hand in the lives of her grandchildren, and then great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy and she never missed an opportunity to brag about them. She had a caring nature and always made people around her feel comfortable. She made friends wherever she journeyed. Pat was a remarkable cook and enjoyed trying new recipes and preparing meals for her family and friends. She loved to play cards and go to dances. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, and grandson, Aaron Gilmore. Patricia's legacy and memory will be cherished by her children: Christopher Gilmore of Des Moines, IA and daughter Lisa (Bob) Kempf of Jamaica, IA; treasured sisters: Mary (Gene) Huston of Spencer, IA and Betty (Tom) Marlin of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren: Christina (Curtis) Wilson of Guthrie Center, IA, Sarah (Trey) Cummings of New Orleans, LA, Jonathon (Erin) Kempf of Middleton, ID, Rachel (Bobby) Strub of St. Louis, IL; great grandchildren: Lilah, Colt, Stella, Adaline, Dalen, Dominic and Brooks; and many nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her partner of over 40 years, Robert Oglesbee of San Benito, TX. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and will be forever in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Hastings Funeral Home, 1417 2nd St, Perry, IA. A luncheon to share memories of Patricia will follow, also at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in honor of the many dogs and cats Patricia loved throughout her lifetime, or may be sent to Hastings Funeral Home, PO Box 204, Perry, IA 50220.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020